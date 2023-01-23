BORIS JOHNSON: The sooner we can help the Ukrainians to their inevitable victory, the sooner their suffering will be over

– and the sooner the whole world, including Russia, can begin to recover from Putin’s catastrophe.
– and the sooner the whole world, including Russia, can begin to recover from Putin’s catastrophe.
4 comments
I simply cannot understand why Boris got crucified, only to have his party to basically self destruct in the aftermath.
Ben Wallace, Jeremy Hunt, James Cleverly and Rishi are indicating that Ukraine policy will not change.
But a Boris comeback cannot be ruled out.
The opposition Labour Party are so piss poor that they may well be defeated again in the next GE. I hope so anyway.
“Those heroic people are fighting for all of us. The Ukrainians are fighting for the Georgians, for the Moldovans, for the Baltic states, for the Poles – for anyone who might in due time be threatened by Putin’s crazed revanchism and neo-imperialism. They are fighting for the principle that nations should not have their borders changed by force.”
No land grab can be allowed to succeed in the 21st century, or ever. The putler murder gang must fail.
“When Ukraine wins, that is a message that will be heard around the world. So let us help them win, not next year or the year after, but this year, 2023; and don’t talk to me, finally, about expense.”
Amen to that Boris.
If only others in all the relevant capital cities would think as Boris thinks. They don’t think, they only react, and this weakly, slowly and in small steps. Dreadful!