3.2% of the annual US Defense budget goes to Ukraine

From the LinkedIn page of Dmytro B.

Jan 22

I am a US tax payer, and I’m giving Ukraine my money!

I once heard this from a US citizen who was quite skeptical about Ukraine.

I said: OK, bro, you are right. You give Ukraine money, but let’s clarify how much precisely you give.

$27.5 billion is the total military aid to Ukraine so far, both funds and equipment.

$27.5 billion = 3.2% of the annual US defense budget.

$27.5 billion = $3.5 per week from each taxpayer of US.

So as a US tax payer you pay $3.5/week or $14/month.

The whole military budget of the US is designed to counter just 2 countries: Russia and China. Russia is much more dangerous nowadays.

So for the price of a Netflix subscription, the US counters the main threat to itself, its taxpayers, and the whole world.

This sounds like a good deal, isn’t it?

Like this: Like Loading...