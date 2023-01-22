Ukrainian forces kill 600 Russian soldiers and destroy dozens pieces of military equipment

22 JANUARY 2023
The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 600 Russian soldiers and destroyed nine artillery systems and five tanks on Saturday, 21 January.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 120,760 (+600) military personnel
- 3,145 (+5) tanks
- 6,268 (+12) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,144 (+9) artillery systems
- 445 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 220 (+0) air defence systems
- 287 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 277 (+0) helicopters
- 1,892 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs
- 749 (+0) cruise missiles
- 17 (+0) ships/boats
- 4,932 (+14) vehicles and tankers
- 193 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!