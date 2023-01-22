Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein meeting outcome – Reznikov

21.01.2023
Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov of Ukraine expressed his satisfaction with the results of the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein air base in Germany.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the minister’s interview with the Ukrainian Service of Voice of America.
“I am very pleased and I thank Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, the team behind Ramstein, host country, Germany, and the new minister, Mr. Boris (Pistorius – ed.). The key words that were important are unity, timeliness, immediacy of providing assistance, building up capabilities of the Armed Forces, the security and defense sectors to continue counteroffensive operations to liberate the occupied territories,” said Reznikov.
He added that, in addition to the published reports on military aid to Ukraine, “certain packages were announced behind closed doors.”
According to the minister, at the meeting of the Contact Group, considerable attention was paid to the strengthening of air defenses.
“This issue is seriously developing, and we talked at Ramstein not only about Patriots, but also about other systems. We are talking about short-, medium- and long-range systems, including in terms of altitude range,” Reznikov said.
He emphasized that Ukraine’s task is to preserve the initiative on the battlefield.
“Everyone understands that it takes time to master complex new equipment, but Ukrainian military, our male and female defenders, have already demonstrated that they can quickly master modern complex systems, from artillery to UAVs,” the minister said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on Friday, January 20, the eighth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held in the Ramstein format, after which U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that the outcome of the meeting confirmed determination of all participants to respond to the “decisive challenge” of the decade, and as well as readiness for further assistance to Ukraine.
6 comments
Okay, so the meeting ended with no announcements from the jellyfish in Berlin that Leopards will be sent or permission for others to do so given. However, I liked this part of the article the best: “certain packages were announced behind closed doors.” It does sound promising. Maybe there will be Leopards coming – we know what spineless cowards the Germans of the 21st century are – or maybe ATACMS? We’ll see.
To highlight a different opinion about this meeting, here is a link to a Kyiv Independent article, titled, “Ukraine war latest: Ramstein ends disappointingly for Kyiv as Ukrainian troops hold out Russia’s assault near Bakhmut” As can be seen, the Ramstein meeting was a disappointment for them.
https://kyivindependent.com/national/ukraine-war-latest-ramstein-ends-disappointingly-for-kyiv-as-ukrainian-troops-hold-out-russias-assault-near-bakhmut
What do you guys think?
I read an article the other day, that some fucking German politician wrote. I think it was the new defense minister. He stated that we still have to live with russia after this war ends. I would just like to know, why? I believe these cretins don’t want Ukraine to win this war, and they believe that the terrorist state will somehow change.
The last time Germany was good at foreign affairs was when Otto von Bismarck was calling the shots. That’s a long time ago. Since then, things haven’t been the same in this trash country.
I’m not convinced the Germans understand what Europe would be like if the red Horde takes Ukraine. They would have direct access to Hungary, Moldova, Transnistria, Romania, Slovakia and all of the Azov. The Germans should balance that against diverting some of the precious budget!
The problems with the krauts is, they think they know everything better. When they do make mistakes, they either ignore them or it’s someone else’s fault. Sound familiar? Merkel’s type of foreign policy was to bring along a suitcase of money to whatever shit country she visited. That’s why she was so popular in certain places. To put it in a nutshell, the krauts just can’t do foreign policy. They pay a lot of money for this and that, but in the end they still fuck everything up.
They could both be true – it ended disappointingly for Kyiv because there was no public commitment to send tanks, but Ukraine is satisfied based on packages the details of which have not been made public.