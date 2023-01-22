‘Ukraine, Europe will win this war with or without Germany’: Polish PM

22.01.2023
Poland’s prime minister has told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) if Germany does not consent to the transfer to Ukraine of Leopard 2 tanks, Poland will build a “smaller coalition” of countries ready to send tanks and other equipment.
Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland would not look on passively while Ukraine bleeds and that Ukraine and Europe would win the war with Germany or without.
Commenting on a meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group at the Ramstein air base in Germany on Friday and its failure to reach a decision on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks, Morawiecki called Germany’s position as “unacceptable”.
“Almost a year has passed since the outbreak of war… Evidence of the Russian army’s war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube. What more does Germany need to open its eyes and start to act in line with the potential of the German state?” PM Morawiecki asked.
He also said Germany did not have to activate all its resources as just a small percentage would be progress. “Above all, Berlin should not weaken or sabotage the activities of other countries,” he said.
The prime minister added that Poland and Poles had done a great deal to help Ukraine, in terms of military support and aid for refugees as well as diplomatic efforts. He said Poland worked closely with the USA and had built a coalition of European states to support Ukraine, but when things had started to go better in terms of heavy arms for Ukraine, “Germany steps in and raises doubts.”
“The enemy is in the East and we’re wasting time on discussions that yield nothing good,” he said.
PM Morawiecki said Germany had fallen into a trap of its own making through a years-long policy of seeking closer ties with Moscow. “They hoped they would tame the Russian bear with generous contracts,” he said, adding that the policy had failed and “to this day it has been hard for Germany to admit the error.”
He said he had appealed unceasingly to Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take decisive action as Germany is a powerful country both economically and militarily.
“I try to weigh my words, but I’ll say it bluntly. Ukraine and Europe will win this war – with or without Germany,” Morawiecki said, adding that it was up to Berlin whether to join the mission of halting Russian barbarity or to look on passively, condemning themselves to being on the wrong side of history.
5 comments
Strong and decisive words, regarding the spinelessness of Scholz.
Germany is used to being on the wrong side of history. So, this is nothing new. The country has sent many military items, but to remain so stubborn on sending and/or allowing others to send leopards is a disgrace.
Thus, once again, it is the UK and Poland who are taking the lead on this continent to stop another fascist shithole. Scholz can go home now and count his new batch of rubles.
We need to put the putinazis on the back foot. Let’s assume Biden decides to stick with his “just enough” policy. A potential fucking disaster in the making.
There is already a tripartite agreement between Britain, Poland and Ukraine. Let’s militarise it and each send one battalion of tanks to war, manned by our own servicemen: “tankies”, with support crew. That’s about 120 tanks. It’s the least we can do IMO.
Plus whatever can be cobbled together from the other countries for Ukraine to use. We don’t need anyone’s permission. Just the determination to help our friends during their hour of need.
I would welcome such an effort. Maybe this would make Biden drop the shackles of fear and reciprocate. Although I have my doubts that the old fart will ever be able to live without fear.
Scradje, you are wrong!
I just called Biden and he told me than in 2025 he will send Abrams, in 2028 he will send the turrets and shells, and in 2032 even tracks!
I also have great news about aviation. In 2042, Ukraine will het 6 Phantom fighter jets, and in 2051 they will even consider to include a radar and avionics.
I am happy he finally found got balls. They may not be Zelensky-sized, but it is something.
I mean, he is only 80 years old. His puberty hasn’t even started yet.
😂