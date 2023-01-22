U.S. military officers visit Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, security situation discussed

22.01.2023
Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has held a meeting with the U.S. military officers. The participants considered the security situation in the Kharkiv region.
The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Today we have discussed the Kharkiv region’s security situation at a meeting with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, U.S. National Security and Intelligence Expert Robert McCreary, and other American military officers and experts. […] We have a common belief that the only thing that can stop Russia’s terrorist actions and ensure stable peace in the Kharkiv region is Ukraine’s victory and the liberation of all the territories occupied by Russians. But, this can only be achieved if the Armed Forces of Ukraine have enough advanced heavy weapons,” Syniehubov wrote.
Syniehubov briefed the American partners on the situation within the de-occupied areas and the terror caused by Russian invaders against civilians, as well as other crimes committed by Russian troops. The parties also discussed the humanitarian situation and the assistance that the Kharkiv region’s residents needed.
In addition, Syniehubov thanked the American partners for all the help and support that the Kharkiv region receives.
One comment
“We have a common belief that the only thing that can stop Russia’s terrorist actions and ensure stable peace in the Kharkiv region is Ukraine’s victory and the liberation of all the territories occupied by Russians. But, this can only be achieved if the Armed Forces of Ukraine have enough advanced heavy weapons……….”
The first thing is to achieve total unanimity with this statement. The second is to expedite it to the letter.
The intentions and methodology of the putinazis are known to the Ukrainians and the allies : in short, putler and his murder gang want to overwhelm Ukraine with gigantic hordes of fucking orcs. It matters not a jot that they consist of retards, degenerates, perverts and savages; they have the numbers and that is one massive headache for the defenders.
The daily kill rate needs to be up around the 2000 rate in order to succeed.
Weapons deliveries need to increase tenfold. Assuming that 300 MBT’s will go, it will likely be months before they are operational.
Therefore ATACM’s are needed immediately.