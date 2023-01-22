U.S. military officers visit Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, security situation discussed

22.01.2023

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has held a meeting with the U.S. military officers. The participants considered the security situation in the Kharkiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today we have discussed the Kharkiv region’s security situation at a meeting with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, U.S. National Security and Intelligence Expert Robert McCreary, and other American military officers and experts. […] We have a common belief that the only thing that can stop Russia’s terrorist actions and ensure stable peace in the Kharkiv region is Ukraine’s victory and the liberation of all the territories occupied by Russians. But, this can only be achieved if the Armed Forces of Ukraine have enough advanced heavy weapons,” Syniehubov wrote.

Syniehubov briefed the American partners on the situation within the de-occupied areas and the terror caused by Russian invaders against civilians, as well as other crimes committed by Russian troops. The parties also discussed the humanitarian situation and the assistance that the Kharkiv region’s residents needed.

In addition, Syniehubov thanked the American partners for all the help and support that the Kharkiv region receives.

