From the LinkedIn page of Palle Mathiasen

Jan 22

It is of paramount importance that the free world promptly delivers main battle tanks for Ukraines self defense.

The free world must ignore Germanys attempt to block weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

The treasonous position of the German chancellor Olaf Scholtz must be understood in a historic context.

In his youth Olaf Scholtz was a declared Marxist and during the Cold War he opposed the defensive deployment of American weapons including nuclear weapons to Western Europe. Please note that he opposed this at the same time as the USSR was deploying hundreds of nuclear missiles targeting Western Europe.

Olaf Scholtz was on the wrong side of history.

Later in his life Olaf Scholtz had a close relationship with then German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder who is intimately connected to Vladimir Putin. Since leaving public office, Schröder has “worked” for Russian state-owned energy companies, including Nord-Stream, Rosneft and Gazprom. Effectively Gerhard Schroeder worked for Vladimir Putin – and he is even at risk of being sanctioned by the United States.

Olaf Scholtz and Germany is today acting in the interest of Russia, and its genocidal army. He is on the wrong side of history again.

The Main Battle Tanks must go to Ukraine.

