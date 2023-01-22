The Armed Forces destroyed an entire barracks with occupiers near Bakhmut: the fire caught up with those who fled (video)

Yana Stavska09:37, 22.01.23

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces have already destroyed 120,760 Russian terrorists.

The defense forces showed a direct hit from the artillery on the barracks with the Russian occupants in the Bakhmut direction.

Enemy soldiers tried to hide from the eyes of the Armed Forces in a two-story building. Instead, the Ukrainian military waited for the occupiers to enter the barracks in full, only then opened artillery fire. The flames engulfed both the first and second floors.

Some of the invaders managed to avoid the first blow, but soon the fate of their comrades overtook them: when the enemy tried to save himself in a nearby building, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a final fire. The lair of the roaches was occupied.

Detonation of munitions helped the fires to spread, as the Russians placed the BC warehouse on the territory of the barracks.

The war in Ukraine – battles for Bakhmut

The Russians have been conducting an active offensive in the Bakhmut direction for almost a month, regardless of their own losses. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled new attempts to attack the Russian Federation during January 21.

The assaults of the Russians on the Avdiiv and Lyman directions ended in failure. The enemy is on the defensive in the remaining directions.

According to the Israeli analyst David Sharp, the tactics of attempts are observed in the Bakhmut area squeeze out Ukrainian troops .

The heaviest fighting in recent days, according to British intelligence analysis, in the Kreminnaya area and in the Bakhmut sector. According to experts, this may indicate a certain “stagnation” in hostilities, although the Armed Forces have some successes.

German intelligence, in its turn, notes that the capture of Bakhmut can turn into a “real disaster” for Ukraine , as the Russian Federation can break through deep into the territories.

The Institute for the Study of War writes that the defense of Bakhmut is a strategically justified operation : Ukraine would pay a significant price if Russian troops managed to take the city easily.

