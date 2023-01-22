Russian official: West sending weapons to Ukraine will lead to global catastrophe

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma, warned that the United States and NATO’s support of Ukraine is leading the world to a “terrible war.”
A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia’s territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable.
“If Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons,” Volodin said on the Telegram messaging app.
7 comments
By “our territories”, no doubt this terrorist is referring to stolen Ukrainian territories. Every time Ukraine gets weapons that will destroy the orcs, the Kremlin start to whine like babies. Perhaps if they had stayed in their shithole, the West wouldn’t have needed to send weapons.
Why don’t the habitual invaders complain about NATO weapons on their border in Norway, Finland, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia or Latvia? Just Ukraine of course…
This kremkrapp is being coordinated with the western allies of putler in media and politics.
Top UK putler shill Peter Hitchens has been ordered to chip in.
I used to think that people like Hitchens and Carlson should be locked up. I now think they should get the full Lord Haw-Haw treatment.
Do not be fooled by Hitchens description of putler as a “sinister tyrant.” He has used that phrase as an arse covering exercise since at least 2008. He’s a slippery fuck :
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-11661589/PETER-HITCHENS-Sending-Ukraine-tanks-turn-Europe-one-big-radioactive-graveyard.html
Hitchens claims he is not a military expert. Perhaps he should keep his fucking mouth closed about military operations then, or piss off to russia where he would be welcome with open arms.
He’s always been an arsehole, unlike his late brother Chris, who had similar views to Ed Lucas. His dad was an Admiral, he was a Trot at university, then Labour, then Tory, now a far right putlerist.
He was Moscow correspondent for the Express in the early 90’s and established deep roots there. Still has friends there. He’s an agent or sympathizer; don’t know which.
He’s the far right analogue of JeremIRA CorbLenin.
The only catastrophe there will be is when mafia land losses this war and falls apart. Although, it will be a catastrophe only for those monkeys in mafia land. For everyone else on this globe, who isn’t an evil shit nugget, it’ll be a wonderful happening.
This is part of the same quote by this terrorist mouthpiece, from an article published by NV.
“Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians who make such decisions need to understand that this could end in a global tragedy that would destroy their countries.”
It must be krokodil day in the Kremlin. If their weapons were so superior, they wouldn’t be scared shitless by inferior weapons from the West.