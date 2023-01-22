Russia will highly likely struggle to increase army to 1.5M troops – British intelligence

22.01.2023
Russia will highly likely face significant difficulties in recruiting personnel and equipping new military units with weapons and equipment during the planned reorganization of the armed forces, which includes an increase in their number to 1.5 million troops.
The British Defense Ministry said this in its latest Defence Intelligence update, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that on 17 January 2023, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced plans for major changes to the structure of the armed forces’, to be implemented between 2023 and 2026. This included an increase to 1.5 million personnel – an 11% increase on top of the previously announced expansion to 1.35 million.
Shoigu also announced the re-establishment of Moscow and Leningrad military districts, a partial return to the Soviet era organisation of forces in Western Russia. A new army corps is to be established in Karelia, near the Finnish border.
“Shoigu’s plans signal that the Russian leadership highly likely assesses that an enhanced conventional military threat will endure for many years beyond the current Ukraine war. However, Russia will highly likely struggle to staff and equip the planned expansion,” the report says.
As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to January 22, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 120,760 Russian invaders, including 600 soldiers over the past day alone.
So the orcs need a 1.5 million strong army for a 3 day special military operation?
I remember what a grand scheme another fascist entity had, even as its enemies were encroaching from all sides and laying waste to all its cities. Nazi Germany thought that it could turn the tide of war by recruiting teenagers and grandfathers and giving them the aggressive-sounding name Volkssturm! Cannon fodder sturm or meat sturm was a better description. Poorly equipped, poorly trained and poorly led, they got slaughtered by the tens of thousands. Sound familiar?
History sometimes repeats itself. The little bunker monkey gives a rat’s ass about human lives, like his grandfather, Adolf.
History is repeating itself very much. Germany had the Dirlewanger brigade that consisted of Germany’s worst criminals. russia has Wagner criminals, but Ukraine are the nazis according to russia.
The list of parallels that mafia land shares with Nazi Germany is a long one.