RT shows Russian Nazi fighters.

Russian war reporter from russian state TV, Aleksandr Sladkov, promotes famous russian nazi Aleksei Milchakov who says that Ukrainians must be destroyed so they can't raise children.— Be brave like Ukraine 🌻 (@ukrbravery) January 21, 2023
We are appreciate these videos. They help to debunk russian lies.
RT highly appreciated 🙏 pic.twitter.com/owEVDHDBYy
(C)TWITTER 2023
One comment
He is a nazi but Ukrainians are brainwashed and think they are a separate nation. Once again, the Putinazis live in a parallel universe.