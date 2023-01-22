Poland is ready to create a coalition to transfer Leopard to Ukraine without Germany – Moravetskyi

Yana Stavska13:41, 22.01.23

Poland allows the creation of a coalition with countries that are ready to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks without the participation of Germany, if the Scholz government does not agree to the transfer of this armor. Prime Minister Mateusz Moravetskyi told journalists about this in an interview on January 22, European Truth cites .

Moravetsky criticized Germany’s behavior at the Ramstein-8 meeting, which, in his opinion, was unacceptable.

The head of the Polish government does not understand what needs to happen in order for Berlin to “open its eyes and start acting in accordance with Germany’s potential.” He noted that Germany should not tie the hands of other allies if it does not want to do so.

“If Germany does not agree to the Leopard, then we will build a smaller coalition of states ready to share their modern tanks with Ukraine. We will not just watch Ukraine bleed,” Moravetskyi said.

He emphasized that Ukraine and Europe will win this war – with or without Germany: “It now depends on Germany whether they want to join the mission and stop Russian barbarism, or choose to watch silently and go down in history as those who were on the wrong side. side”.

Earlier, the representative of the Chancellery, Andrzej Duda , emphasized that the training of Ukrainian tankers on the Leopard will begin “within a few days”, not months.

Leopard tank for Ukraine – what is known

Despite the inspiring statements of a number of countries regarding their readiness to supply Ukraine with Leopard, their transfer of tanks was never approved at the Ramstein meeting on January 19.

It was reported that the countries had great discussions on this matter, which have not yet been marked by a single decision. In order for Ukraine to receive Leopard from the same Poland , this transfer must be agreed by Berlin, according to the export license.

There is no decision on the supply of American Abrams heavy tanks either . Washington in all its statements refers to the difficulties in maintaining this equipment.

At the same time, a group of Ukrainian soldiers will already be sent to train on Leopard and British Challenger 2. This may be a good sign that Leopard will soon appear on the Ukrainian front.

