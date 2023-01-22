Morocco sent the first batch of T-72B tanks to Ukraine, which were modernized in the Czech Republic

22.01.2023

The Moroccan government has decided to send about 20 T-72B tanks to the Ukrainian army, which have undergone a complete modernization in the Czech Republic. Rabat made such a decision during the recent Ramstein meeting in Germany, where the delivery of heavy equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was discussed.

This was reported by the publication MenaDefense . Tanks were purchased in 1999 and 2000 from the reserves of Belarus, but the Moroccan Ministry of Defense could not keep them in proper condition.

“A squadron of T-72B combat vehicles was based in the north of the country to counter the Algerian armored divisions. Before being sent to Ukraine, they were sent to the repair line of Czech enterprises,” the message says.

T-72b is the most massive tank of the second generation. It is in service with the CIS countries, exported to the Warsaw Pact states, Finland, India, Iran, Iraq, Syria. In this series of vehicles, the VLD armor was significantly enhanced and a new turret with a filler of the “reflective sheets” type was used.

Earlier, OBOZREVATEL reported that Czech Prime Minister Fiala personally signed the tanks before being sent to Ukraine. The politician made a kind of congratulation and wishes to the defenders from the Armed Forces of Ukraine after a New Year’s conversation with his colleague Volodymyr Zelensky.

It was also reported about the joint decision of the Czech Republic and Slovakia to transfer the famous Leopard 2 tanks to the Defense Forces. The first batch from the union of states could be three dozen combat vehicles.

