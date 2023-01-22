Macron does not rule out supply of Leclerc tanks to Ukraine at press conference with Scholz

22 JANUARY 2023
France does not rule out the supply of Leclerc heavy battle tanks to Ukraine for support in the war against Russia.
Source: French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris, European Pravda reports, citing Le Figaro
Details: “As for Leclerc, I have asked the Minister of the Armed Forces to work on it. Nothing is ruled out, and it is really being assessed collectively,” said the French president.
Answering questions about the German Leopard tanks, Scholz said that “the way we have acted in the past is always closely coordinated with our friends and allies, and we will continue to act according to the specific situation.”
Earlier this month, France, Germany and the US pledged to provide French AMX-10 RC light tanks, 40 German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and 50 Bradley fighting vehicles.
Background:
- Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister, has pledged to provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks, becoming the first western country to supply the heavy tanks that Kyiv has been insisting on.
- According to the German mass media, the German Defence Ministry had a list of Leopard tanks as early as the summer of 2022, on the basis of which it would be possible to determine the tanks that could potentially be transferred to Ukraine.
4 comments
What a surprise. Maybe Macron has found his courage somewhere along the way through this terrible war. Who knows. Anyway, it was France, after all, that started the idea in earnest of handing over tanks to Ukraine by giving them the AMXs.
“Scholz said that “the way we have acted in the past is always closely coordinated with our friends and allies, and we will continue to act according to the specific situation.”
And Scholz prefers to remain being the corrupt, cowardly, lying sack of dog shit that he’s always been during his below-average political career.
Sir OFP I find no comfort in Macron’s current bullshit. They should have given those tanks six months ago
Of course! But, who has done so thus far? Not even us.
What can you say about two despicable countries that seem to forget history and act in their sole selfish interests despite the genocide that one country was historically guilty and the other country who suffered genocide but just doesn’t give a shit about other countries going through the same terror. Fuck them both and pray that Karma bestows on them the shut they deserve.