How to win by summer

GEN BEN HODGES
If only this man was making the decisions instead of Milley!
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
7 comments
The key weapons Ukraine still needs from western allies:
https://www.kyivpost.com/post/11369
“If only this man was making the decisions instead of Milley!”
And, we need a different POTUS.
Who would be your preferred choice Frankie Facts?
Ronald Reagan 😉
US officials “expressed concerns that long-range missiles in Ukraine’s hands might make Russia aggressive.”
Fuck me! What a nonsense!
They are already more aggressive and evil than Hitler, isis, AQ, Stalin and Lenin combined.
This is the sort of stupidity that I was talking about in another article, Scradge. Such brainless statements make you speechless.
Or “it will be an escalation.” Killing is already going on. Why do they spew such stupidity.