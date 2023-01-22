Germany won’t keep Poland from sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

22 JANUARY 2023
Germany would not oppose it if Poland sends German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Source: Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, on Sunday in an interview with French television LCI, reports DW and LCI journalist Darius Rochebin on Twitter
L’Allemagne franchit un seuil inédit sur @LCI par la voix de la ministre A.Baerbock. Elle «ne s’opposerait pas» si la Pologne envoie les Léopards.— Darius Rochebin (@DariusRochebin) January 22, 2023
-J'ai bien entendu, vous avez dit, si les Polonais l'envoient, vous ne vous y opposeriez pas?
-A.Baerbock: Vous m'avez bien compris. pic.twitter.com/HGykBGhocL
Details: When asked what would happen if Poland sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Baerbock said: “We will not stand in the way. For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way.”
“We know how important these tanks are and this is why we are discussing this now with our partners…We need to make sure people’s lives are saved and Ukraine’s territory liberated,” added the German foreign minister.
The journalist asked if he correctly understood that Germany would not object if Poland sends Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. “You understood me correctly,” answered Baerbock.
Background: At the Ramstein-format meeting on 20 January, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that the Western allies have not yet agreed to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks, but he instructed his ministry to prepare for “the day that may come.”
Some German politicians have since urged their government to at least allow the transfer of Leopards to other countries that are ready to do so, and several hundred people organised a rally in Berlin to demand the tanks be provided to Ukraine.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
4 comments
After tremendous international and internal pressure, Scholz finally relents (?). I think the biggest share of appreciation for this should go to Poland. Germany’s black mark remains.
Agreed Sir OFP but I believe it would be in Germany’s best interest if they just shut the fuck up. Every time they open their mouths they stick ten pounds of shit in their mouth.
I fully agree. Unless Bearbock speaks her own mind. She’s a rare breed of German politician, having foresight, honor and courage.
Kudos to the Poles.
Poland has approval to buy 366 Abrams from the US.
Why doesn’t the US expedite that with M1s in storage so Poland can transfer more Leopards more quickly?
Why doesn’t the US station it’s own M1s in Poland to get the Poles up to speed on maintenance on the Abrams and allow them to transfer Leopards more quickly?
Poland has what – 250 Leopards?
And if Ukrainians train the Abrams too and feel able to maintain them …
Putin’s regime is not only oppressive but barbaric, inhumane, and actively trying to expand. M1s in storage are for this day sadly ever coming.