Anders Östlund: Scholz is a Coward

21 January, 2023

Not only Östlund is saying this, many others too. I also say this. Besides Scholz being a coward, he is also corrupt.

Red Flag: The sinister past of Germany’s future chancellor

  1. Germany should be deeply ashamed of its leader, but it isn’t. The Germans have no pride, no dignity and no desire for real leaders. The past 30 years of German politics is more than enough proof of this.

