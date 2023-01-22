Around the Kremlin, three Pantsir-S1 air defense systems have already been placed on the roofs of buildings

Now ZRGK “Pantsir-S1” covers the central zone of Moscow, creating a triangle, inside which the Kremlin is located.

In the center of Moscow, around the Kremlin, the Russians have already placed three “Pantsir-S1” air defense complexes on the roofs of buildings .

In particular, another installation was spotted on the roof of the main administration building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation at 38 Petrivka Street. It is noted that the complex began to be placed there on January 18.

This is the third air defense complex installed in the center of the Russian capital. Two more are located on the roofs of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Frunzenskaya Embankment and the business center in Teterynsky Lane.

As the Evergreen Intel OSINT analyst noted on Twitter , now the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems cover the central zone of Moscow, the Kremlin is located inside this triangle.

Inside the triangle with the Pantsir-S1 missile defense system is the Kremlin / twitter.com/vcdgf555

“Given the close or actual overlap of each artillery anti-aircraft missile system with each other, this suggests some level of practicality for real protection, not just ticking the box,” the statement said.

Air defense on the roofs of buildings in Moscow – what is known

As UNIAN reported, on January 19, photos and videos of air defense systems placed on the roofs of buildings and vacant lots in Moscow began to appear in Russian Telegram channels . Taking into account the installation near Putin’s residence , there are already at least five of them.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat noted that the Russians are “expecting something” if they decided to place these complexes on rooftops. “Ivan the Fool is on the stove. In normal countries, they install modular installations that can automatically shoot down aerial targets, and they directly [placed] wheeled vehicles on the roofs of houses with huge cranes. Well, what’s to be surprised about. They get out of the situation as best they can. There is no panic,” said Ignat.

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War consider the Kremlin’s placement of air defense systems in residential areas of Russian cities as part of information warfare. According to analysts, the Russian leadership has stepped up efforts to present the war in Ukraine as an existential threat. Thus, Putin creates the conditions for a protracted war.

