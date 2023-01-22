About 700 residential and infrastructure facilities have been restored in Kyiv since the beginning of the war

In 2022, almost 700 residential and infrastructural facilities damaged by Russian missile attacks were restored in Kyiv.

The press service of the KMDA informs about this , reports the National Industry Portal with reference to Ukrinform .

“Restored objects since the beginning of the large-scale war in the capital – almost 700. At the beginning of the summer, work began in the 16 most damaged residential buildings. The capital allocated almost 600 million hryvnias from the reserve fund of the city budget for the restoration of damaged buildings and infrastructure facilities. Another 200 million was allocated by the government,” the message reads.

Along with this, during the year, repair work was performed on 42 road infrastructure objects. 50 km of worn heating networks were replaced.

Kyiv also helped the regions of the region that were freed from the invaders.

“Immediately after the liberation of the suburbs from the occupiers, Kyiv promptly dispatched repair crews, equipment and handed over humanitarian aid and food products to the affected settlements. The capital helped restore water supply to Irpin. At the beginning of October, the Kyiv City Council allocated 235 million hryvnias for the reconstruction of 8 communities of the Kyiv region that suffered the most from the atrocities of Russian barbarians in February-March. And at the end of autumn – 215 million hryvnias for the reconstruction of 4 communities of Chernihiv region and the city of Chernihiv, two communities of Kyiv region and Kherson. The capital also sent humanitarian aid to Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Kherson,” KMDA reported.

