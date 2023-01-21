There may be more alarms: large-scale “exercises” of the Federal Air Transport Agency will be held in Belarus today

Yana Stavskaya 07:22, 01/21/23 UNIAN

In recent days, the number of air alerts has increased, directly related to the activity of Russian aviation in Belarus.

Exercises of the Russian army continue in Belarus / t.me/modmilby

The activity of Russian military aviation will increase today. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the continuation of large-scale tactical flight “exercises” at all airfields in the country.

According to the press service of the ministry, aviation of Russia and Belarus from all airfields and air defense forces “will continue to perform tasks as intended.”

“Today, within the framework of the joint tactical flight exercise of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, aviation units from all airfields of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces continue to perform tasks as intended,” the message says.

Enemy aviation activity in Belarus

In recent days , the number of air alerts has increased , directly related to the rise of Russian fighters into the sky of Belarus.

Thus, under the guise of joint exercises, Russia is building up its military aviation forces in Belarus, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There is a growing threat of missile and air strikes, the use of kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine from the airspace of Belarus.

On January 15, according to Belarusian observers Gayun, four cargo planes of the Russian aerospace forces and eight fighter jets arrived in Belarus. According to observers, at least some of the cargo planes brought something, possibly ammunition for fighters.

At present, there are no threats of an offensive by the Belarusian army , according to the White House. However, by the end of the year, Minsk may transfer its troops to invade Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War noted .

https://www.unian.net/war/trevog-mozhet-byt-bolshe-v-belarusi-segodnya-proydut-masshtabnye-ucheniya-rosaviacii-12117015.html

