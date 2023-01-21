The USA offended the “Wagnerians”: Prigozhin distinguished himself with a strange letter to Kirby (photo)

Marta Hychko13:32, 21.01.23

He stated that he allegedly did not understand why his mercenaries were recognized as international criminals.

The leader of the private military company ” Wagner ” Yevhen Prigozhin was offended that the USA recognized his mercenaries as international criminals. In response to this, he “rolled” an open letter with a strange content.

As Prigozhin’s press service reported , his open letter was allegedly addressed to John Kirby, the coordinator of the US National Security Council for Strategic Communications.

“Dear Mr. Kirby! I have a question for you: “Can you name the crime committed by PMC “Wagner”?”, the text of the letter reads.

Prigozhin’s open letter / tme/concordgroup_official

