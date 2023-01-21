The USA offended the “Wagnerians”: Prigozhin distinguished himself with a strange letter to Kirby (photo)

Marta Hychko13:32, 21.01.23
He stated that he allegedly did not understand why his mercenaries were recognized as international criminals.
The leader of the private military company ” Wagner ” Yevhen Prigozhin was offended that the USA recognized his mercenaries as international criminals. In response to this, he “rolled” an open letter with a strange content.
As Prigozhin’s press service reported , his open letter was allegedly addressed to John Kirby, the coordinator of the US National Security Council for Strategic Communications.
“Dear Mr. Kirby! I have a question for you: “Can you name the crime committed by PMC “Wagner”?”, the text of the letter reads.
(C)UNIAN 2023
3 comments
Anything that angers the mafiosi in mafia land is a good thing.
If I were POTUS, this silliness of calling the Wagners criminals would be their smallest worries. The Wagner boss would be pushing daisies already, along with a few other subhumans in mafia land.
“Dear Mr. Kirby! I have a question for you: “Can you name the crime committed by PMC “Wagner”?”, the text of the letter reads.
Where do you start with a statement like this? Murder, invasion of a foreign country, terrorism, genocide. I think that about covers it, although I might have missed something.
Terrorists would be a more fitting categorization of the Wagners.