The next Rammstein will be aviation – Office of the President

The next meeting in the ” Ramstein ” format will be aviation. It will take place in February 2023.

As Andrii Sybiga, deputy head of the President’s Office, noted on the air of the telethon , the past meeting in this format “will create a new reality.” This meeting can be called “armored”.

“It is my firm conviction, and I am sure that we will all be convinced of this, that this Rammstein will create a new reality. I am also convinced that we can unofficially call it the “armored Ramstein”. And we are also very hopeful. And today the president under during his speech, he announced that the next “Rammstein” will be an aviation one,” Sybiga said.

Meetings in the format of “Rammstein”

The previous meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (the so-called “Ramstein-8”) was held on January 20, 2022. The Western allies could not unanimously decide on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

At the same time, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov called this “Ramstein” a wonderful meeting of friends. He emphasized that, in addition to the announced military aid to Ukraine, “some packages were announced behind closed doors”, so he is very satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy , noted that the Ramstein-8 will strengthen Ukraine’s stability, but a decision on the supply of modern tanks to our country must also be made.

