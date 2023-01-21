The ex-Minister of Defense of Germany forbade even counting Leopard tanks – mass media

Yury Kobzar21:03, 21.01.23
Christine Lambrecht did her best to avoid creating even the appearance that Germany could supply Ukraine with tanks.
Former German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, before her resignation earlier this week, banned the military department from conducting an inventory of Leopard and Leopard 2 tanks in the German army. This was stated by informed sources in a comment to the German edition of Business Insider .
It is noted that the newly appointed Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius, announced during the Ramstein summit that he had ordered to check the situation with Leopard 2 tank stocks in Germany.
The publication emphasizes that Pistorius’ statement was surprising, since Ukraine has been asking for Leopard tanks for almost a year. Therefore, it seems strange that they decided to conduct the inventory only now.
As informed sources in the Ministry of Defense of Germany explained to journalists, Christine Lambrecht did not issue such orders while she held the position of minister. Moreover, a week before her resignation, she directly forbade conducting an inventory.
Sources consider the desire to avoid additional pressure on the German government to be the possible reason for this behavior of the former minister.
“If it turns out that the Bundeswehr is keeping a count of combat-ready tanks, this could be interpreted as a readiness to supply tanks. They allegedly wanted to avoid such an impression,” the newspaper writes.
The issue of supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine is the latest news
During the Ramstein summit, the long-awaited decision on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine was never made . German politicians have already attacked Scholz with criticism for such a position.
OP also reminded that the indecision of the West is paid for with the blood of Ukrainians.
At the same time, the White House assures that there is no division between Western countries on this issue.
Meanwhile, one important piece of news smooths the disappointment of the lack of plans to deliver Leopard tanks. According to the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a number of countries that have these tanks will begin training Ukrainian crews on them. That is, when the decision on the supply of tanks is made, they can be immediately sent to the front.
(C)UNIAN 2023
14 comments
No discussion: She was a Russian asset.
Glad training on Leopards has begun so no matter what Oaf does AFU will be ready to use what others can provide.
Wtf is up with these Germans?
Holy fuck, what a fucking piece of cancerous shite are these fucking imbeciles.
I don’t know Sir Bert, even with the stuck in the mud former defense minister gone they still dragging ass.
Bert, maybe you and some of the other guys on UAWire will now understand why I always ranted against Germany and Merkel.
I absolutely understand that, but I think our discussions were mostly about Germany some kind of hellhole that I think it isn’t.
The German government is only good at turning other countries into shite, but not necessarily Germany itself.
I will admit though that I wasn’t sure if Merkel was some pro-Russian scumbag as a chancellor is often not saying his own opinion but mostly that of the coalition, so for example if the CDU wanted black and the SPD white she would say grey.
For example that green chick is not explicitly saying Leopards must be send as that may lead to a government crisis but she is constantly mentioning that we should help Ukraine as much as possible, while she would have explicitly talked about Leopards if she was just an MP like under Merkel.
In Germany politics you always have to read between the lines to understand the difference between what they say publicly and what they think themselves.
But mainly her remarks after her term have convinced me you were right about her: she was as bad as you were saying and it wasn’t because the social democrats had her hands tied which I sometimes assumed.
But she was just sleeping with Putin I think and I almost feel bad for him.
“The German government is only good at turning other countries into shite, but not necessarily Germany itself.”
Then you really should take a closer look at Germany’s cities and schools. This will be an eye-opener for you, especially when you compare today’s Germany with the one 30 or 40 years ago. A look at its composition of industrial workers is also worth your while. The result of Germany’s industrial and social developments is that the quality of German goods is steadily going down. That’s a fact. I can add that the cost of energy is extremely high. No wonder, with Merkel’s disastrous Energiewende and high taxes on fuels.
Speaking of tax rates, now, with the cost of living soaring, the German government came out with a new property tax system. The people must fill out complex tax forms which, in the end, mean higher property taxes, thus straining millions of households that are already on the limit of their finances. Remember; Germany already has one of the world’s highest tax rates and most complex tax systems.
All this wonderful developments in a country with the world’s largest (!!!) parliament.
I know that most countries in this world are worse off, but it’s a mystery why the Germans allow all these things to be done to them and their country when there’s no concrete reason to justify this. The government’s hunger for money and disregard for the wellbeing of its citizens is the core of the problem, which is underpinned by the people’s submissive character traits.
I don’t think we are ever going to agree on that.
Standards of living are among Europe’s highest in any index, even higher than the U.S.
And high energy prices? Then I would recommend you to ever pay a visit to a gas station in the Netherlands.
A Dutch gas station feels like a terrorist attack on your wallet that makes Osama Bin Laden look like a Saint. 💀
And also they have mountains! I don’t really know how that proves my point, but it does prove that I will go skiing in Germany next month!
Snow, après-ski, gluh wein, having no speed limit on the freeway, gas that doesn’t make a Bert go bankrupt, road works works every 5 minutes and women that are about 70% as pretty as women in my own country. And most importantly: the beer is awesome.
What more could a man possibly wish for?
Driving through the jerk off country and skiing there is one thing. Living there is quite another.
Sounds like Germany may give 19 Leopard 2s. ( Yeah, I know I’ll believe it when they are in Ukraine) source Denys Davydov. As well as grant export permission to countries wishing to provide them to Ukraine.
We must have a little more patience to see if the new minister of defense is any better than the previous four or five. Looking back in time as a reference, the chances are not good.
I am with you and do not know what to expect.
I read he was a “veteran” so I checked his resume but I couldn’t find any other military experience except for his mandatory conscription.
But they meant he is a “veteran” politician, not a soldier.
He does seem like a guy that can get things done and I do not necessarily think we need a soldier: we need a guy or gal that can convince other politicians.
However, even though I think he is perfectly capable of getting things done, I have more doubts on whether he wants to get the right things done.
He seems like a guy you appoint because your government is in trouble, not a guy you appoint because you want Leopards 2 tanks Kentucky Fry Russians yesterday or worst case today. He might manage the shitstorm in Berlin well, but he should manage the shitstorm in Bakhmut even better.
The position of defense minister in Germany is a waste of taxpayer’s money. If the stupid chancellor makes all the decisions anyhow, might as well get rid of it.
Smells like corruption. Probably 90% of the tanks are unusuable since the money for maintenance is in some politicians’ bank accounts.