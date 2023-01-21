The ex-Minister of Defense of Germany forbade even counting Leopard tanks – mass media

Yury Kobzar21:03, 21.01.23

Christine Lambrecht did her best to avoid creating even the appearance that Germany could supply Ukraine with tanks.

Former German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, before her resignation earlier this week, banned the military department from conducting an inventory of Leopard and Leopard 2 tanks in the German army. This was stated by informed sources in a comment to the German edition of Business Insider .

It is noted that the newly appointed Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius, announced during the Ramstein summit that he had ordered to check the situation with Leopard 2 tank stocks in Germany.

The publication emphasizes that Pistorius’ statement was surprising, since Ukraine has been asking for Leopard tanks for almost a year. Therefore, it seems strange that they decided to conduct the inventory only now.

As informed sources in the Ministry of Defense of Germany explained to journalists, Christine Lambrecht did not issue such orders while she held the position of minister. Moreover, a week before her resignation, she directly forbade conducting an inventory.

Sources consider the desire to avoid additional pressure on the German government to be the possible reason for this behavior of the former minister.

“If it turns out that the Bundeswehr is keeping a count of combat-ready tanks, this could be interpreted as a readiness to supply tanks. They allegedly wanted to avoid such an impression,” the newspaper writes.

The issue of supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine is the latest news

During the Ramstein summit, the long-awaited decision on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine was never made . German politicians have already attacked Scholz with criticism for such a position.

OP also reminded that the indecision of the West is paid for with the blood of Ukrainians.

At the same time, the White House assures that there is no division between Western countries on this issue.

Meanwhile, one important piece of news smooths the disappointment of the lack of plans to deliver Leopard tanks. According to the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a number of countries that have these tanks will begin training Ukrainian crews on them. That is, when the decision on the supply of tanks is made, they can be immediately sent to the front.

