“Putin is a fake, an online person”: Zelensky’s statement about doubts of whether the dictator is alive was explained

01/21/2023

Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a fake. He constantly appears in public, but there are no people around him, and if he meets someone, then in the online format.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, drew attention to this in an interview with Channel 24. He noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is right to doubt that the dictator is still alive.

“Yes, and there will be no people. There are no people where Putin is. Putin is a fake,” Podolyak stressed.

“This is a fake person, an online person. He constantly meets with someone, but the online format, that is, he does not exist,” he added.

The adviser to the head of the Presidential Office noted: what we have today is “final reflections, phantom pains,” because Russia does not understand how to properly carry out a change of power.

Recall: earlier, Zelensky said that he doubted the authenticity of the person of Russian President Putin and even that the head of the Kremlin was really alive. The Ukrainian leader hinted that the dictator probably has doppelgängers who periodically appear in public.

“I don’t quite understand that he is alive, whether he makes a decision, or someone there makes a decision, what kind of circle of people,” the president said.

In response, the speaker of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov called it natural that the Ukrainian leader “prefers that neither Russia nor Putin exists.”

“The sooner he realizes that Russia is and will be, the better for a country like Ukraine,” Peskov said naively.

Earlier, Putin came to the cemetery in St. Petersburg, to the grave of his brother, who died as a child during the siege of Leningrad. But, other visitors, who arrived on the memorable day to honor their dead relatives, were forced to freeze behind the fence for several hours – they were simply not allowed into the cemetery.

In addition, the Russian dictator recorded the New Year’s address among the “military”, but, like everything else in today’s Russia, they turned out to be fake. The Kremlin leader again surrounded himself with mummers. Journalists noticed a woman behind Putin, who had repeatedly appeared in photos and videos with the President of the Russian Federation.

It should also be added that for the first time this year, Putin came to the Christmas service without extras. Apart from him and one priest, there was no one else in the Kremlin’s Annunciation Cathedral.

Russian human rights activist Mark Feigin expressed the opinion that Zelensky’s suggestion that Putin may be dead, and instead the public is presented with a double, should be considered trolling. There is no doubt that Putin has doubles, but they are used as “operational understudies”, although amazing things have really happened to Putin lately ;

one of the Russian Telegram channels reported that the state of health of Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to deteriorate. According to the latest information circulated in the media, he has become withdrawn, silent and almost does not accept anyone personally.

