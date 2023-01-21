Medvedev calls war with Ukraine “new Patriotic War”

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has said that Russia’s war against Ukraine is a “new Patriotic War” for Russians [a Patriotic War is how Russians call their wars against occupying forces – ed.].

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: “Borrell… recalled that our country defeated Napoleon and Hitler.

Accordingly, Ukrainian Nazis and Western Europe are the direct heirs of those who fought against Russia.

And the war with them, therefore, is the new Patriotic War. And victory will be ours. As it was in 1812 and 1945.”

Background: On the eve of the Ramstein-format meeting, Dmitry Medvedev again began to threaten that Russia’s defeat in a conventional war could trigger a nuclear war.

Even earlier, Medvedev has called for Russians who “call for its defeat” in the war against Ukraine not to be allowed to return to the country.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/01/21/7385925/

