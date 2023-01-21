Medvedev calls war with Ukraine “new Patriotic War”

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has said that Russia’s war against Ukraine is a “new Patriotic War” for Russians [a Patriotic War is how Russians call their wars against occupying forces – ed.].
Source: Medvedev on Telegram
Quote: “Borrell… recalled that our country defeated Napoleon and Hitler.
Accordingly, Ukrainian Nazis and Western Europe are the direct heirs of those who fought against Russia.
And the war with them, therefore, is the new Patriotic War. And victory will be ours. As it was in 1812 and 1945.”
Background: On the eve of the Ramstein-format meeting, Dmitry Medvedev again began to threaten that Russia’s defeat in a conventional war could trigger a nuclear war.
Even earlier, Medvedev has called for Russians who “call for its defeat” in the war against Ukraine not to be allowed to return to the country.
The seat warmer is cherry picking as usual. He forgets about the defeats of his orc army. I’ll remind him of them.
Crimea 1853-1856
Russo-Japanese war 1904-1905
World War 1 1914-1918
Finnish Civil War 1918
Latvian war of Independence 1918-1920
Estonian war of Independence 1918-1920
Lithuanian-Soviet war. 1918-1919
Georgian-Ossetian Conflict 1918-1920
Polish–Soviet War 1919-1921
Afghanistan 1929
Soviet–Afghan War 1979-1989
First Chechen war 1994-1996
Quite a list there. All involving the usual suspects.
He’s admitting defeat since their little “Special Military Operation” has now become the “New Patriotic War”. What was a one week operation has become a one year operation and a half million dead or lost limbs.
I see that this jerk is still breathing. No one handed the monkey a loaded gun, so he can finish the job of committing suicide.
Maybe hand him a pineapple without the pin.
Anything is acceptable to shut this monkey up, once and for all.
Germany will agree.