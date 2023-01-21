Commander speaks of targets for naval forces

21.01.2023

Everything with the Russian flag is now a target for the Ukrainian Navy.

This was stated by Navy Commander Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the force’s press service reported on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Anything with the flag of the Russian Federation is now a target for the Naval Forces of Ukraine. It doesn’t matter if it’s a cruiser, a boat, a frigate, or a submarine,” the vice admiral emphasized.

He recalled how in March, the Russian General Staff reported that the Ukrainian Naval Forces had ceased to exist. And as early as next month, the flagship of the aggressor power’s Black Sea fleet the Moskva cruiser, went down.

As reported, on April 13, Ukraine’s Neptune missiles hit and sank the Moskva cruiser worth $750 million. She drowned on April 14. The Russian Ministry of Defense publicly acknowledged the deaths of only five crew members.

According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, at the time of the strike there were 510 personnel on the Moskva, of which 58 are believed to have survived.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) noted that the sailors’ families were forced to keep silent about the deaths of their loved ones.

