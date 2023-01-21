Children of the occupiers were offered a flash mob: hand over dad and get a set-top box (photo)

Veronika Prokhorenko14:29, 21.01.23

In Russia, the children of the fallen occupiers receive generous gifts for the contribution of their families to the success of the so-called “special operation” in Ukraine.

The children of Russians who are fighting on the territory of our country were offered a flash mob: to receive a game console, sweets or other gifts if they surrender their parents to the military commissariat of the Russian Federation.

In this way, the StratCom of the ZSU reacted to publications in Russian social networks, where it is said that the children of the dead occupiers receive generous gifts for the contribution of their families to the success of the so-called “special operation” in Ukraine.

“We are offering Russian children a new, profitable flash mob. Take your dad to the Military Commissariat and you are almost guaranteed to get a prefix and sweets, because the Armed Forces of Ukraine will with 100% probability eliminate him,” the message of the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

© Strategy Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Telegram

