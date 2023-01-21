Big Mac is getting closer: McDonald’s at the 5th station of Fontana is changing the scheme of arrival of cars  

The McDonald’s network in Odessa is becoming increasingly active, which may indicate a possible opening.

A few days ago, the repair of the entrance to the McDrive window in the institution at the 5th station of the Big Fountain began.

According to the new scheme, the entrance and exit to the territory will be divided and organized from the side of the square itself.

The date of completion of works and opening of restaurants is not yet known.



