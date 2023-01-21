Big Mac is getting closer: McDonald’s at the 5th station of Fontana is changing the scheme of arrival of cars  

The McDonald’s network in Odessa is becoming increasingly active, which may indicate a possible opening.
A few days ago, the repair of the entrance to the McDrive window in the institution at the 5th station of the Big Fountain began.
According to the new scheme, the entrance and exit to the territory will be divided and organized from the side of the square itself.
The date of completion of works and opening of restaurants is not yet known.
In the meantime in Odesa……………………..when the new Mac Drive will be opened……………
It would be great if McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, etc would send some burgers, fries, salad, pizzas to the ukrainian soldiers. One could use the portuguese armored vehicles do deliver burgers and pizzas, then pick up some wounded on their way back.