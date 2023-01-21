An oil depot and fuel tanks for the occupiers in Ukraine are on fire in the Russian Federation – mass media (photo, video)

Veronika Prokhorenko11:00, 21.01.23

The incident happened in Angarsk, Russia. According to local authorities, the area of ​​the fire is at least 400 square meters. meters

In the Russian Federation, another fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility: this time, the flames engulfed an oil depot in Angarsk.

As the local public ” Taiga ” reports, the area of ​​fire covers at least 400 square meters. meters – railway tanks and a fuel truck are on fire at the oil depot.

Information about the incident was also confirmed through the channels of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation . The mass media believe that such a confirmation may indicate Russia’s plans to use fuel from the oil depot for military purposes.

Fires in the Russian Federation

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, mysterious fires have periodically occurred on the territory of the aggressor, which the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation sometimes keeps quiet, and sometimes says that these are Ukrainian sabotage.

For example, on November 6, an oil depot with fuel tanks was already burning in the Graivoron district of the Belgorod region . Then the authorities of the Russian Federation shifted the blame for the incident to Ukraine.

Ammunition sites are also burning in Russia. Local mass media wrote about ” cotton ” in the city of Shebekino.

There were also incidents in Moscow: on January 10, a fire of the 3rd rank broke out there . First, the garbage dump caught fire, then the fire spread to the perfumery warehouse, the administrative building, and the dormitory. Another event happened recently in the village of Mokva near Kursk, when local residents even lost electricity.

