“Significantly more than 100,000”: the US announced the approximate losses of the Russian army

Artem Budrin22:08, 20.01.23

The American military commander emphasized that the Armed Forces are also suffering heavy losses in terms of personnel.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Army, General Mark Milley, estimated the losses of the Russian army at “more than one hundred thousand personnel”.

“The last time I spoke publicly about the losses of the Russians, I said that they exceed 100 thousand. Now I will say that they significantly exceed 100 thousand. The Russians have suffered colossal losses among the military. We are talking about both the regular army and mercenaries from the group “Wagner “and other forces fighting on the side of the Russians,” Milley said at a briefing after Ramstein-8.

Milli also spoke about Putin’s “partial mobilization”.

“Russia announced mobilization. They wanted to gather 300,000 people. In my opinion, they managed to gather somewhere between 200,000 and 250,000. So they are replacing human losses, but these losses are also huge,” the general added.

“A large number of civilians were killed as a result of Russia’s actions – the Russians are hitting civilian infrastructure. There was also significant economic damage, energy infrastructure was destroyed. The Ukrainian military also suffered significant losses. This is a very, very bloody war, and there are significant casualties on both sides losses. That’s why I say sooner or later it will end at the negotiating table at some point, so that the war ends,” Milley said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

