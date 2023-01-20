S-400 Triumf air defense system component found in Zaporizhzhia region

Russian invaders lost their S-400 Triumph system’s launcher in the Zaporizhzhya region.

The 5P85SM2-01 transporter erector launcher was destroyed on the road in the Ilyine village area, Berdyansk district.

This is the first visual confirmation of Russian losses in the S-400 long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system.

This launcher was first noticed in the fall of 2022, but then it was mistaken for the S-300.

New photos confirm that this is nonetheless a 5P85SM2-01 launcher from the S-400 Triumph air defense system.

Destroyed Russian 5P85SM2-01 SAM of the S-400 Triumph SAM. 2022 year. Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia region, district of the village of Ilyine. Photo from social media

Russian forces lost their TEL during a march near the village of Ilyine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The distance from here to the frontline was about 60 kilometers at the time.

Presumably, the cause of the loss of the launcher was the operation of Ukrainian SOF or launcher’s malfunction.

The S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system was adopted by the Russian army by a decree of the Russian government on April 28, 2007.

The S-400 SAM division consists of eight 5P85ТЕ2 on the chassis of the BAZ-64022 or 5P85SM2-01 on the chassis of the MZKT-543М transporter erector launcher (TEL).

Its warranty period is 10 years, after which it needs factory repairs for modernization.

5P85SM2-01 TELs from the S-400 SAM on a Russian parade. Russia. Photo credits: Russian media

Recall that in April last year, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system command post of the Russian invaders.

