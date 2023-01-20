Russian propaganda was disgraced by a fake about the destruction of an Abrams tank near Soledar

Artem Budrin18:37, 20.01.23

The occupiers did not have the tact to remove the green tree, which is visible in the background of the photo.

The Russian military announced the alleged destruction of the first American M1 Abrams tank near Soledar . Racists spread a fake about the destruction of the Abrams with the help of a regular RPG-18 “Fly”.

As noted by the Telegram channel of the Countering Disinformation Center, there are no Abrams tanks in service with the Ukrainian army.

“In fact, this is a primitive propaganda fake with an old photo that was not taken in Ukraine. The occupiers are not embarrassed by the fact that the USA has not yet handed over a single such tank to Ukraine,” informs the Central Security Service.

Russian propagandists did not have enough intelligence to remove the green tree, which is visible in the background of the photo.

photo t.me/CenterCounteringDisinformation

Popular Russian fakes

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine ridiculed the Kremlin’s statements regarding the alleged destruction of American HIMARS at the front.

At the end of December last year, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation noted a new fake about “biolaboratories” in Ukraine.

