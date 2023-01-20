Putin’s Russia faces ‘incredible poverty’, warns ex-IMF chief – latest updates

Live Markets latest

By Chris Price

Jan 20, 2023

Russia’s people face “incredible poverty” following Western sanctions in response to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine according to the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund.

Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff said the country is headed towards being a new Cuba, Venezuela or “a giant Iran”.

Mr Rogoff also said the West needs to think about imposing secondary sanctions on the Kremlin.

He said: “If Russia escalates, what are we doing? We need to be ready. They need to know that is coming.”

In all 39 countries are imposing sanctions on Russia, with the country also facing a cap on the price of its oil from the G7 nations and the EU.

Mr Rogoff said sanctions alone are not enough to win the war but said “you have to stay the course”.

He acknowledged that “getting regime change is hard”, citing the examples of Cuba, Venezuela and Iran, but said “that is where Russia is headed”.

He added: “Will there be regime change. I hope so.”

At the same event, Valdis Dombrovskis, European commissioner for trade, said: “We need to stay the course [on sanctions].

“Sanctions are working. Russia’s economy was in recession last year and is going to be in an even deeper recession this year.”

