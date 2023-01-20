Polish Prime Minister: Germany Fears To Supply Leopard To Ukraine Like Devil Fears Holy Water

On January 19, the Bundestag failed to vote in favour of supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Germany fears supplying German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine like “the devil fears holy water”.

This was reported by The Guardian.

Morawiecki said he was “moderately pessimistic” regarding Germany giving other countries permission to re-export Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

“I am moderately sceptical, moderately pessimistic, because the Germans are defending against this like the devil defends against holy water,” Morawiecki said.

As of January 19, the Bundestag failed to vote in favour of supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The issue of supplying Leopard 1 or Leopard 2 was considered on the initiative of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

After a “heated debate”, the Bundestag reportedly referred the issue to the Foreign Affairs Committee for further discussion. The CDU/CSU called for an immediate vote, but failed because of the votes of the coalition factions, AdG and the Left Party.

The AdG stated that “the war cannot be won militarily” and the Left wants to return to diplomacy.

