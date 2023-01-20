Netherlands mulls F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

20.01.2023 13:40

The Dutch Cabinet will look into supplying F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if the Kyiv government asks for it.

That’s according to NL Times, Ukrinform reportgs.

During a parliamentary debate on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra said the Cabinet would look at such a request with an “open mind.”

In Davos, Minister Kajsa Ollongren of Defense also said that the Netherlands is willing to help pay for modern Leopard 2 tanks that other countries send to Ukraine.

“That is certainly something we are willing to do,” she told Bloomberg.Read also: Defense leaders from 50 nations to attend new meeting in Ramstein format in Germany – Pentagon

Hoekstra said there are “no taboos” for the delivery of regular equipment.

The statements come as many fear Russia will launch another major offensive in the coming months.

According to Hoekstra, the Netherlands only sends items that Ukraine asks for. Kyiv currently mainly needs heavy weapons. The country has been asking for modern battle tanks for some time. Poland and Finland want to send the German Leopard 2 tanks, but they need permission from Germany.

Berlin is dithering. The German government is under intense pressure to allow these tanks to go to Ukraine. The Netherlands is willing to help pay to get the tanks in Ukraine, Ollongern said in Davos, but the delivery must take place within a European or NATO coalition.

“We are waiting for Germany’s position on this, but I am in favor of trying to find a solution and sending tanks to Ukraine,” Ollongren told Bloomberg. “Every time, we have shown that we are able, together, to provide Ukraine with what they need.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the Netherlands is considering the possibility of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

The Netherlands is looking into sending Patriots to Ukraine, joining the U.S. and Germany in bolstering the Ukrainian air defense arsenal, which is essential in the fight against a Russian invasion.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...