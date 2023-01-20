Leopard tanks for Ukraine: Warsaw explains Berlin’s reluctance

20.01.2023
Warsaw will be ready for “non-standard actions” if Berlin blocks the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Pawel Jablonski said this on RMF.FM radio, Ukrinform reports.
“I think that if there is firm resistance (from Germany – ed.), then we will also be ready for non-standard actions, even if someone takes offense at it,” Jablonski emphasized.
At the same time, he warned against getting ahead of the facts.
According to the deputy minister, there is a serious risk that Russia will go on the offensive again in other regions of Ukraine. He noted that the Russian Federation has “very aggressive intentions”, and if the West allows it to have an advantage over Ukraine, it will undoubtedly try to attack again.
The Polish diplomat noted that the sooner Western nations transfer tanks to Ukraine, the safer Poland will be. Therefore, their handover is also in the interests of Poland, because Poland “is very high on the list of Russian targets.”
Answering the question of where such resistance on the part of Germany stems from, Jablonski noted that this is a consequence of Russia’s long-term influence on their political and business circles. Therefore, this sympathy “was built on Russian money.”
“These are sympathies in which Russia has invested a lot of money. Today, of course, these people will not openly say that they support Russia, there are many who are ashamed of this. But in reality, they act in such a way as not to cause great harm to Russia,” the Polish diplomat stated.
Jablonski emphasized that the main problem in the transfer of tanks within the broad coalition is now Germany. Other countries are ready to provide their tanks to Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, in a comment to the Polish media, stated that Poland intends to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, regardless of what Berlin’s decision will be as a country producing these tanks.
Earlier, Poland announced the transfer of a company of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Another meeting of the defense ministers of Western nations providing military assistance to Ukraine is taking place in Ramstein on Friday. Various sources claim that Germany, which remains skeptical about providing military aid to Ukraine, may decide to allow the supply of tanks of its production to other countries and participate in such aid itself.
12 comments
Therefore, this sympathy “was built on Russian money.”
Isn’t this another way of saying we bribed the Germans not to supply Ukraine with any weapons remotely offensive?
The Poles have it right.
NV is reporting that:
“So far, we have not seen the capabilities of the Russian military (for an offensive) on the front line,” Butler said.”
https://english.nv.ua/nation/pentagon-sees-no-signs-of-new-russian-offensive-rfe-rl-50298639.html
Talk about lulling everyone into a false sense of security!
Of course the putinazis are planning a major offensive in the Donbas and possibly elsewhere. The only question is when.
The allies with their dithering have allowed putler to get on the front foot in Bakhmut with their WW1 tactics. The defenders still do not have the firepower or the manpower to see those fucks off.
Advanced tanks are needed now, not just to smash putler’s land bridge, but to punch through the Wagner vermin in Bakhmut.
Even if the decision is made now, the tanks may come too late and the defenders will have to again rely on old Soviet kit.
Interesting to see that the forces from the LEFT are preventing the government of Germany from allowing the Leopard tanks from helping Ukraine take their territory back. They are demanding negotiations. The same thing with the LEFT in the US resisting help to Ukraine and demanding negotiations.
Hardly!
Germany has only one significant anti-putler party; the Greens. The Greens are part of the Marxist left, which almost always supports putler. German Greens may be the one major far left party in the world that is anti-putler.
The US Greens are putlerite. Leader Jill Stein sat next to putler at a dinner in Moscow to celebrate the anniversary of RaT. At putler’s other side was the equally vile QAnon nazi Michael Flynn.
As Margaret Thatcher observed long ago, the far left and far right are one and the same; two sides of the same totalitarian coin. Molotov-Ribbentrop is the perfect example.
Worldwide, the far left and far right support putler. The most important for putler being the BRICS: South Africa: Marxist tyranny, Brazil :far right tyranny now far left tyranny, successive asshole leaders support putler, China : communist tyranny that in fact is more like fascist because of its extreme nationalism, India : populist right like Bolsonaro and Trump.
The Dems have the far left Sanders bloc, which does not promote switching sides to putler like Carlson and Taylor-Greene, but wants to do a “land for peace” deal (outlined by Sanders strategist Philip Sachs) that is identical to the Kissinger formula. Not all trump supporters favour putler, but all the putler bloc of the GOP strongly favours Trump. The views of Taylor-Greene, Bannon, Carlson etc, are indistinguishable from nazis.
Trump was happy to dine with two nazis: West and Fuentes. Plus his support for putler is even stronger than that of Carlson.
What Ukraine needs is a Republican president with the principled position of Rubio, Graham or Wicker. But they are in great danger of getting something that is the complete opposite. If Trump or DiSantis end up making the running, the Ukrainians will be praying for a Biden victory.
In one year, the campaign will begin in earnest and you can bet that the putinazis will continue their holocaust at least until then, unless comprehensively defeated.
I don’t know if Biden has completely ruled out Abrams or not, but it will become purely academic unless Zaluzhny gets his 300 MBT’s in weeks.
It seems that the Biden Democrats want to give Ukraine enough to stop them from being overrun by vermin, but not enough to drive them out completely. Which means the terrible deaths of more children and other innocents will continue. The majority of Republicans want a straight Ukraine victory, but the putler bloc is growing.
Sometimes it blows my mind that someone as clever as you don’t see the threat from the left. Its almost alien, lol are you an alien?
I just explained the threat from the left in some great detail. Except it’s nowhere near as terrible as the putler wing of the GOP, for the reasons I explained. Why don’t you publish articles about the left’s threat, as I already have?
I know of only one MAGA broadcaster who supports Ukraine unequivocally; Mark Levin and I have published him too.
If you can find more like Mr Levin, please publish them; I’d love to see them.
Just to add, I said in the past that Scholz is a Marxist. When there isn’t a large socialist party available, such people will join liberal democratic parties, as did Schroeder. But the party of Merkel, is a right wing party. In Germany, left and right unite behind putler, with the exception of the Greens.
In Britain, the LibDems are strongly pro-Ukraine, the Marxist Labour Party is mildly pro-Ukraine, but with a sizeable hard left putler wing and the Tories are 100% pro-Ukraine. The far right putlerists in the Tories long ago defected to far right parties connected to Nigel Farage. They were pressured out. Which is what I would like to happen in the US. Putlerists still in the GOP should leave or be kicked out. There is no room for nazi sympathizers in the Grand Old Party.
“Therefore, this sympathy “was built on Russian money.”‘
It’s no secret that germanystan loves mafia money. Look at the disgusting Schröder. Merkel too was always running after it. Scholz is a corrupt and incompetent politician. Look at his deplorable career in Hamburg. The country wants the cake and eat it too. A Ukraine victory is okay with Berlin, but only just so. Berlin does not want to see a total military defeat for mafia land. One thing would hurt the country more than that; if millions of people were to stop buying German cars. The car industry is a foundation of its economy.
Blow up the Kerch bridge for a start. Even if Ukraine may not be able to take back the Crimea Republic, they could retake all of Donbas. RuSSia is just missiles, its ground-troops suck.
I’m confident that Crimea will see the Ukrainian flag once again, and this in not so distant future.
Blow up the Reichstag for a start.
We shouldn’t let this go unpunished.
(no i am not really endorsing this, don’t worry, it is just an expression of my anger)
I have no words for this immorality, especially considering Germany’s past. Didn’t they learn anything?
I am also very angry at the krauts, Bert. What makes it worse is the fact that they have this huge holier-than-thou attitude, born out of their self-abasement regarding their guilt of WWII and all its horrors, in which they have adopted a level of reconciliation that has mutated into a perverted form of self-loathing. Most see russia as the victim of their atrocious war, and yet the germans almost totally ignore the other Soviet republics that suffered just as much and, in the case of Ukraine, suffered even more under Nazi atrocities. Unknown to most ill-educated krauts, the Ukrainian Soviet Republic suffered more deaths per capita than russia.
This is one reason for their idiotic and unjust behavior. The other is money.