Gunners of Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy headquarters and warehouse of Wagner Group mercenaries

20 JANUARY 2023

In Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian gunners have revealed and destroyed the headquarters and a warehouse of the Wagner Group mercenaries.

Source: Video of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade

Quote: “The headquarters and field warehouse of the Wagner mercenaries in Soledar were destroyed.”

Details: The date when this effective operation of the artillery took place is not specified, no other details are given. The video also shows how the mercenaries’ ammunition is probably exploding.

Reference: The 45th Separate Artillery Brigade is a unit of the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

