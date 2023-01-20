Germany denies that it is blocking the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Vitaly Sayenko15:50, 20.01.23

The new defense minister says there are good reasons both for and against.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that his country is ready to move quickly on the issue of Leopard 2 tanks , if there is an agreement with the allies.

This is reported by the British TV channel Sky News . Pistorius said it was “incorrect” to say that Germany was blocking the supply of Leopard tanks, and that there were good reasons both for and against sending Ukraine.

Germany has an export license for Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which means that other countries must obtain permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Separately, Pistorius said that Germany will not stop, will not refuse to support Ukraine. According to him, the first priority is air defense systems.

Leopard tanks from Germany

As UNIAN reported, Ukraine expects that Germany will make a decision on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and will allow other countries that have German tanks in service to provide them to Ukraine.

