Germany denies that it is blocking the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Vitaly Sayenko15:50, 20.01.23
The new defense minister says there are good reasons both for and against.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that his country is ready to move quickly on the issue of Leopard 2 tanks , if there is an agreement with the allies.
This is reported by the British TV channel Sky News . Pistorius said it was “incorrect” to say that Germany was blocking the supply of Leopard tanks, and that there were good reasons both for and against sending Ukraine.
Germany has an export license for Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which means that other countries must obtain permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Separately, Pistorius said that Germany will not stop, will not refuse to support Ukraine. According to him, the first priority is air defense systems.
Leopard tanks from Germany
As UNIAN reported, Ukraine expects that Germany will make a decision on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and will allow other countries that have German tanks in service to provide them to Ukraine.
(C)UNIAN 2023
7 comments
Germany is lying. It’s dirty mafia money they are trying to protect.
F*cking aSShole!
“Pistorius said it was “incorrect” to say that Germany was blocking the supply of Leopard tanks, and that there were good reasons both for and against sending Ukraine.”
The only “against” reasons is that you are all a bunch of putinoid cunts. Fuck you!
It’s quite obvious that some countries in the West got frightened when Ukraine drove the orcs out of Kherson and Kharkiv with relative ease. They don’t want Ukraine to win this war, they will just supply enough for Ukraine to defend herself with.
Since Sholz is hinging the delivery of Leopards with the US delivering M1 Abrams I suspect he knows that it is not likely the US will supply the M1s because they are heavier than the Leopards and the Leopards are heavy beasts to begin with but still about 20 tons less than the M1.
Just heard that Germany won’t supply the tanks, but will allow any other country to supply Leopards. That Russian money must be working overtime in Germany.
IMO Germany’s whole position is cockeyed. They will coalition with the US but not with Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia combined.