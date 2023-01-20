From the FB page of Boris Lozhkin, Vice President at World Jewish Congress

Jan 20, 2023

Although in the current Davos the word “tanks” sounded more often than the theme of the forum, it was not possible without loud economic statements either. They, like the talks about tanks, also touched Ukraine.

At the traditional breakfast in the Ukrainian House, two such statements were made at once, and both of them were from top international financial institutions.

Larry Fink, CEO of the world’s largest asset management company BlackRock (it manages about $180 billion), said he is not just ready to invest in Ukraine’s recovery, but has already begun working on specifics. Fink sees post-war Ukraine as a role of a kind of “beacon of capitalism”.

David Solomon, CEO of the largest investment bank Goldman Sachs, often referred to as The Firm among financiers, is also optimistic about Ukraine’s post-war future: “There’s no doubt that as the recovery will bring good economic stimulus for real profits and real investments.”

The fact that the world’s largest investors are making plans regarding Ukraine can mean only one thing: no one doubts our victory anymore.

