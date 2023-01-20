“Free the Leopards”: thousands of people with Ukrainian flags came to a rally in Berlin

Anastasia Gorbacheva23:21, 20.01.23

The participants of the action demanded that Chancellor Olaf Scholz provide tanks to Kyiv.

According to the message of the NOËL project on Twitter, the rally with the participation of Ukrainians and Germans gathered near the government building in the capital of Germany.

It is noted that many participants of the action came with Ukrainian flags. In addition, placards with the inscription “Free the leopards” were noticed in the crowd. Thus, people are demanding that Scholz hand over the necessary weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks.

“Several thousand protesters gathered under the Bundestag building in Berlin against the German government’s delay in the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine,” the message reads.

Meeting of “Reimstein-8” – what is known

On January 20, during the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, the Western Allies were unable to make a decision on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is holding back decision-making on this issue, because it is he who must give permission, since Leopard is a German combat vehicle. .

At the same time, the head of the US Ministry of Defense, Lloyd Austin , called on the participants of “Rammstein-8” not to slow down the pace of support for Ukraine. According to him, Moscow is regrouping, recruiting and trying to re-equip its troops.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that a significant new package of “combat capabilities” for Ukraine was announced at the Ramstein-8 meeting. At the same time, Austin pointed to the lack of a decision on the transfer of Leopard tanks and American M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time addressed the participants of “Ramstein” and urged them not to waste time, but to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft and long-range missiles.

