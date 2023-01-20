Facebook and Instagram will not block content about Azov Regiment

19 JANUARY 2023
Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has stated that he agreed in Davos with Meta company representatives that content about the Azov Regiment would not be blocked in its projects.
Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Facebook and Telegram
Quote: “Meta promised not to block content about the Azov Regiment. This was agreed with Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Facebook, and Monika Bickert, Head of Global Policy Management at Facebook, during a meeting in Davos.
Facebook and Instagram have become powerful tools for bringing the truth about war to the world. The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation constantly communicates with the Meta Corporation regarding cooperation. Hundreds of accounts of the Ukrainian military, bloggers, and activists were unblocked.
But the most acute topic remained the blocking of photos and videos about the Azov regiment. Thank you, Meta, for its considered and important decision to change the moderation policy regarding Ukraine.”
Details: According to Fedorov, thanks to this, millions of people in the world will know about the feat of the defenders of Mariupol, and Russian propaganda “will lose its argument for accusing Ukrainian heroes.”
