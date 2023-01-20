Delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine was not agreed at Ramstein, but Berlin made a promise

Artem Budrin16:20, 20.01.23

Boris Pistorius made it clear that Germany is checking the capabilities of its industry, conducting an audit at the warehouses of the Bundeswehr in order to immediately send tanks to Ukraine immediately after the adoption of this political decision.

During the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (the so-called “Ramstein-8”), the Western allies could not unanimously decide on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

As the Minister of Defense of Germany Boris Pistorius stated for FAZ , there is no unanimous opinion in the anti-Russian coalition.

“There are strong arguments for delivery, there are strong arguments against,” Pistorius said.

He noted that Germany does not block this decision, but currently discussions are ongoing and in the future, perhaps Ukraine will receive Leopard 2 tanks.

“This day may come,” Pistorius gave hope to Ukraine.

The German minister admitted that he did not know whether his country would allow the Poles to transfer Leopard 2 to Kyiv. This decision will be made by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. At the same time, according to Pistorius, Poland has the right to train the Ukrainian military to manage the Leopards.

Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine

Discussions about transferring German tanks to the Armed Forces have been going on for a long time. Earlier, Olaf Scholz said that “Germany does not want to allow the expansion of the scale of the war.” Then the chancellor agreed to provide tanks to Ukraine, but only on the condition that the United States transfer Abrams for the armed forces.

On January 19, the Bundestag failed to vote on providing tanks to Kyiv.

On January 18, the European Parliament called on Scholz to urgently transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

On January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the transfer of a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

