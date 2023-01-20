Czech Republic and Slovakia are ready to transfer 30 of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – Frankfurter Allgemeine

20.01.2023

Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Slovakia and the Czech Republic supported the idea of ​​supplying heavy Western tanks to Ukraine. These two states are ready to transfer to the Ukrainian soldiers the German Leopard 2 battle tanks they have.

We are talking about a total of 30 units of this armored vehicle, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will receive them instead of their own Soviet-made tanks previously transferred to Ukraine. This information was published by Frankfurter Allgemeine, citing its own sources in diplomatic circles.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic were to receive Leopard 2 tanks from Germany. According to FAZ, in Ramstein they offer to deliver them to Ukraine.

“Slovakia and the Czech Republic support the idea of ​​supplying German-made heavy Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Both countries have already delivered dozens of their own Soviet-designed battle tanks to Kyiv to help the country fight the Russian aggressor. As part of the so-called exchange, Germany agreed to replace them with fewer repaired Leopard 2 A4, that is, not the latest versions. The first such tanks were delivered to Prague and Bratislava in December, and crew training has already begun, “the newspaper writes.

According to FAZ, the Czech Republic and Slovakia may make a proposal to temporarily refuse further supplies to Ukraine on January 20 during a meeting in the Ramstein format.

“We are talking about a total of 30 Leopard tanks, which were purchased and stored by the industry after decommissioning from warehouses in Switzerland and Germany. The plan was to deliver about two tanks per month, with Berlin taking care of the costs. Another partner , Greece, recently held talks with the Ministry of Defense about whether the already delivered Marder infantry fighting vehicles could be transferred to Ukraine, since German stocks probably do not allow for a quick delivery,” writes FAZ.

The journalists noted that this proposal, together with Poland’s earlier statement about the transfer of its Leopard tanks to Ukraine and the principled readiness confirmed by other partner countries to do the same, increases international pressure on the German government.

At the same time, Germany’s doubts are connected with a number of unresolved issues, including the training of crews and the supply of spare parts, with which Berlin has certain difficulties.

Also, military experts believe that if German Leopard tanks do end up in Ukraine, they will become a priority target for Russian invaders. And the destruction of these tanks could undermine their reputation as one of the best main battle tanks in the world. However, similar fears were expressed before the transfer of German self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery systems Gepard to Ukraine , however, Ukrainian soldiers dispelled these fears, demonstrating that they were able to very skillfully and effectively handle Western weapons.

Recall that on Friday, January 20, the eighth meeting in the Ramstein format began in Germany , on the agenda of which is the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine against the backdrop of the threat of a new offensive by the Russian Federation.

Unfortunately, at the meeting of the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine’s partner countries, which is taking place on January 20, a unified solution was not found for the supply of Leopard 2 tanks for the Ukrainian army, which the military-political leadership of Ukraine has repeatedly asked for.

According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, there are arguments for and against that are put forward by different countries.

At the same time, the German minister instructed to prepare a possible delivery of such tanks to Ukraine. In particular, he gave the task of inspecting the stocks of German Leopard 2 tanks both in the armed forces and in the warehouses of the domestic industry before making the proposed decision.

