CIA director secretly came to Kyiv again – WP

Burns came to brief Zelensky on his expectations for Russia’s military plans for the near future.

CIA Director William Burns secretly visited Kiev again late last week. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of Ukrainian intelligence.

According to The Washington Post , Burns came to brief Zelensky on his expectations for Russia’s military plans in the coming weeks and months.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told reporters that during the meeting, Zelensky and senior intelligence officials were most concerned about how long Ukraine could expect to continue US and Western aid after the Republicans gained the upper hand in the House of Representatives, and reduced support for assistance to Ukraine among part US electorate.

Burns “emphasized the urgency of the moment on the battlefield” and acknowledged that it would be more difficult to get help at some point.

Zelenskiy and his aides walked away from last week’s meeting with the impression that the Biden administration’s support for Kyiv remained strong, and that the $45 billion emergency funding passed by Congress in December for Ukraine would last until at least July or August.

At the same time, Kyiv is less confident about the prospects for another multibillion-dollar additional aid package passed by Congress, as it did last spring.

“Director Burns traveled to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian intelligence colleagues, as well as President Zelensky, and reaffirmed our continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” the U.S. official told the publication.

War in Ukraine: CIA director’s statements

In December 2022, CIA Director William Burns said that the war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine was unsuccessful for Russia from a strategic point of view, but so far did not threaten his power. At the same time, he noted that Putin has many problems because of the war.

In addition, he stressed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, especially the failure of the original plan, caused concern to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Burns added that no country in the world has followed Russia’s failures on the battlefield as closely as China.

