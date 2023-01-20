CIA director secretly came to Kyiv again – WP

Katerina Chernovol02:34, 01/20/23
Burns came to brief Zelensky on his expectations for Russia’s military plans for the near future.
CIA Director William Burns secretly visited Kiev again late last week. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of Ukrainian intelligence.
According to The Washington Post , Burns came to brief Zelensky on his expectations for Russia’s military plans in the coming weeks and months.
Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told reporters that during the meeting, Zelensky and senior intelligence officials were most concerned about how long Ukraine could expect to continue US and Western aid after the Republicans gained the upper hand in the House of Representatives, and reduced support for assistance to Ukraine among part US electorate.
Burns “emphasized the urgency of the moment on the battlefield” and acknowledged that it would be more difficult to get help at some point.
Zelenskiy and his aides walked away from last week’s meeting with the impression that the Biden administration’s support for Kyiv remained strong, and that the $45 billion emergency funding passed by Congress in December for Ukraine would last until at least July or August.
At the same time, Kyiv is less confident about the prospects for another multibillion-dollar additional aid package passed by Congress, as it did last spring.
“Director Burns traveled to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian intelligence colleagues, as well as President Zelensky, and reaffirmed our continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” the U.S. official told the publication.
War in Ukraine: CIA director’s statements
In December 2022, CIA Director William Burns said that the war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine was unsuccessful for Russia from a strategic point of view, but so far did not threaten his power. At the same time, he noted that Putin has many problems because of the war.
In addition, he stressed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, especially the failure of the original plan, caused concern to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Burns added that no country in the world has followed Russia’s failures on the battlefield as closely as China.
Translation: Support will be reduced from August. Or the spring offensive must be very succesfull to keep this support.
That is not optimistic but the more I think about it, the more I believe this may have been the message.
Republican strategists believe that 5% of their voter base want a putler victory. A glance at the comments columns of Breitbart reveals torrents of spitting hatred towards Ukraine. “The Zelenskys are grifters!“ And : “Zelensky is in league with the Bidens to fleece the US taxpayer!” And so on ad nauseam.
GOP representatives are competing to come up with the most cruel and callous anti-Ukraine statements. Just Google the foul words of Taylor-Greene, Gaetz, JD Vance etc. They are sick.
Great Republican friends of Ukraine such as Lindsay Graham, Roger Wicker, Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio etc, are too tolerant of this cancer.
I honestly have no idea which Republican I could trust. I have the feeling they are all very opportunistic.
They may be very supportive of Ukraine, but what happens if Trump would be president again?
I felt that some have tried to jump the far-right ship after the end of Trump’s term, but now they discovered this ship had not sunk but is still afloat, they became less vocal.
I think most Republicans are inherently pro-Ukrainian, but they’ll get punished for that as Fox News will not support them if openly say so and they will not be appointed to key positions in a new Trump administration or even get bullied such as Bolton.
Even if Trump dies or leaves, this alt-right wing will remain to exist, as this kind of populism will always be the easiest and shortest path to fame in the Republican party. The more extreme and against the establishment (even if it would be a Republican establishment, like a George Bush, Reagan or McCain), the more people will speak about you and the more coverage you will get on Fox News.
It became so toxic that even Trump’s closest allies were being attacked by no one less than Trump itself, such as Bolton or even Mike Pense.
For the more moderate Republicans like Lindsay Graham or Rubio this will always be a problem, because if they don’t say outrageous thinks that people will click on, they will get more coverage on CNN than on Fox News. Good luck trying to organise a campaign if people like Tucker spit on you or will refuse you any air time.
They have only two choices: behave more like Trump (they actually do that, by not saying they don’t want to aid Ukraine, but by demanding an “audit” of the aid to Ukraine, as if Ukraine was just given an unlimited credit card and Zelensky could build palaces with it), or try keeping their heads down until the Trump storm fades away.
I think the last thing won’t happen. Saying you want to improve border security at the Mexican border and take the measures border guards think will work best will not grant you headlines.
You’ll have to say you in capital letters BUILD A WALL AND MAKE MEXICO PAY FOR IT and then Fox News will give you coverage.
Even if building a barrier in a desert where no one ever crossed the border will not have any effect nor will Mexico pay for it.
So I think we will see either a Democrat as POTUS or a Trump, but the era of Reagans, Eisenhowers and Bushes are long gone.
I am a bit afraid for the period after next summer.
But I think potentially Ukraine can get the job done before it.
I think all Ukraine needs to do is to create a landbridge to Crimea and destroy the Kerch bridge.
I think this will be enough to destroy the Putin regime.
In the Donbas they only need to hold the line.
Next time send a squadron of F-22 or F-35 secretly to Ukraine. I promise I won’t tell anyone.
rashists would have several litters of kittens if they saw those in Ukraine 🙂
“emphasized the urgency of the moment on the battlefield”
The battlefield would not exist anymore if Ukraine had received what they asked for months ago already!!! Instead, it gets a little of this and a smidgen of that and none of this and none of that. Add to this the prohibition of attacking mafia land itself. OF COURSE, this only extends the war’s length!
Washington, like Berlin and Paris, is filled with fucking morons.