A Russian spy ship has been patrolling near Hawaii for several weeks (video)

The Russians have been provoking the US Coast Guard for several weeks.

For several weeks now, a Russian warship has been on duty near the Hawaiian Islands , where the main naval base of the US Pacific Fleet is located. This is reported by CNN .

It is noted that, according to international rules, warships have the right to freely pass through the exclusive economic zone of other countries. However, in this case, the US Coast Guard suspects that the Russian ship is near the islands for espionage purposes.

“I cannot say why the Russians are sending the ship right now,” said a representative of the US Department of Defense.

American border guards note that so far the Russians have not taken any dangerous actions.

Russian fleet near Ukraine

Russia is using its navy to support its war of aggression against Ukraine. As of January 19, there were 11 Russian ships in the Black Sea , six of which were missile carriers with a total salvo of up to 40 missiles

On the eve of the mass attack on January 14, suspicious activity of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea was also registered.

At the same time, the Russians keep a large squadron in the Mediterranean Sea . However, due to the closure of the Bosphorus to Russian warships, they cannot enter the Black Sea.

