🕯️🇺🇦 20 days in Mariupol …

Jan 24, 2024

It is not just 20 days; it is an eternity for those who were there. These days seemed to last forever. I know it.

“20 day in Mariupol”, a Ukrainian documentary film directed by Mstyslav Chernov about 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐩𝐨𝐥 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 is nominated for an Oscar in the category “Best Documentary”.

Mariupol had a population of approximately 446,000 people. Where are they now?

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬?

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐛𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚?

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬?

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐝?

💔 There are thousands of unknown names to us, those with an unknown fate too.

According to UN estimates, 90% of the city’s apartment buildings and 60% of single-family homes were damaged.

Journalists are spreading the truth

The significance of the role played by war correspondents is indescribable. The journalists from the Associated Press comprised the final team of international reporters on the scene, covering the initial 20 days of the siege that left the city in ruins.

🚫 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 is erasing the truth 🚫

Meanwhile, 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 is demolishing those ruined buildings and constructing new ones “just to make good pictures,”according to Chernov. This action erases potential evidence that could assist in assessing the extent of the war crimes committed by 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚. “There is less and less evidence left with every every single day that passes by.”

🙏🏼 Please watch it on my behalf.

I cannot watch it because it not only breaks my heart but also shatters me as a human being.

Sources: https://www.dw.com/en/20-days-in-mariupol-director-fight-in-ukraine-goes-on/a-67098333

Comment from Anna R. :-

My best friend and her mother spent 43 days in the cellar of their apartment complex watching people getting mrdered, eating scraps, drinking dirty snow water..my great aunt watched her apartment getting burnt to the ground and was then put on a bus and driven out of the city to ruzia..upon arrival, she was told she’d be going to a shelter. While trying to make some sense of what happened, she attempted to restore her documents that she lost in the fire and every ruzian she ever asked for help told her ” GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM, BTCH” mind you, she comes from a Russian, loving household, born and raised in Mariupol during the soviets times, so she knows both cultures very well and has many Russian friends.. She’s 78 years old and had just had an open heart surgery, right before the war began; she needed to go see a doctor to get meds for her heart ,but they treated her like shit. Go back to where??? RUINS?? THE CITY YOUR PEOPLE DESTROYED?? ruzians are cruel…she couldn’t even buy food for herself and was shoved from corner to corner ,seeking support. She can’t go back to Mariupol because she has no documents!!! Tell me how severely deranged these people are..because that’s absurd!!!!

Yana Rudenko:

Anna R. Sorry to hear that! Where is she now?

Anna R:

Reply to Yana Rudenko :

I don’t know ..I lost contact with her. She’s an elderly woman who knows nothing about tech..I kept calling her on whatsap for some time and then she disappeared 😭 Her sister passed away, a few months ago in Mariupol, but she’s missing ..I really hope her heart didn’t give up ..all of this is just too much..so much pain for so many..thank you dear, I hope you’re In a safe place ..slava Ukraini 🇺🇦❤️

