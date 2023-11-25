November 25, 2023 scradge1 ❄️ Winter of the 66th separate mechanized brigade UNited24media From the FB page; Stand With Ukraine Tatiana Goncharko Nov 25, 2023 Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
11 comments
Poignant images.
All the more so because yesterday I heard that the husband of a friend of mine was KIA.
The pain of the family is indescribable.
He was a gentle fellow; creative, artistic and intelligent.
Ukraine loses its finest, whilst Russia socially engineers its population so that it just gets rid of its dregs in its satanic war.
I’m very sorry to hear about this sad news, Scradge. My sincerest condolences to the family.
✝🙏
Thank you facts.
It’s a horrible blow for his young wife, who had looked forward to them having a long life together.
The appalling thing is that he was 100% ethnic Russian. So is his wife.
But they are both 100% patriotic Ukrainians.
He volunteered from his job in the creative industry to go and fight, because he thought it was the right thing to do.
His wife is tough, but now her life is ruined.
I know how it is. But, time heals all wounds, or rather, you learn how to live with the pain. If she is still young, then she can find happiness again, although the loss will cause a blemish on her heart forever. A Ukrainian victory will certainly help the many grieving families to overcome their sadness to a certain respect.
My sincerest condolences Scradgel. My prayers go to the family.
Likewise my deepest condolences to his friends and family. May all of you somehow find comfort in these dark times.
Eternal Memory!!!🇺🇦
Heroyam Slava!!!🌟
Thank you Billy.
The widow has model looks, a fierce intellect and her pain is turning into white hot anger. If God granted her the power, she would kill every putinaZi shitstain with her bare hands.
It seems that their moods are on the positive side. I do hope that they have appropriate winter uniforms and enough food and enough opportunities to warm up every once in a while. This will assure their fighting ability to be maintained at a high level.
Of course, I hope for the opposite for the roaches. I hope they freeze and starve every day and night.